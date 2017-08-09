17th and Ash undergoes curb and brick repair

CITY OF HAYS

Please be advised that beginning Wednesday, August 9, 17th Street will be closed on the west half of the Ash Street intersection. Northbound traffic on Ash Street will remain open.

The Curb & Brick Project is in conjunction with the 2017 Street Maintenance Projects. This section of the project is scheduled to be completed within two weeks (pending weather conditions).

Signs will be in place to direct the traveling public. The traveling public should use caution and if at all possible avoid these areas.

The City of Hays regrets any inconvenience this may cause to the public. If there are any questions, please call the Public Works Planning, Inspection, and Enforcement Division at 785-628-7310 or the contractor, J-Corp, at 785-628-8101.