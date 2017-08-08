Wilda Jean Weber-Gossett, age 81, passed away on Saturday, August 5, 2017 in McCallen Texas. She was born on April 12, 1936 in Gove County, Kansas, the daughter William & Altamae Brown. A lifetime resident of Scott City, Kansas, she was a homemaker.

She was a member of the First Baptist Church in Scott City, Kansas. She was also a member of the Red Hat Club, Kansas Fiddlers, Pickers & Singers.

On November 16, 1952 she married Louis Weber, Jr. in Logan County, Kansas. He passed away on December 29, 2001 in Aransas Pass, Texas. On December 12, 2012 she married Harold Gossett in Mission, Texas. He survives.

Survivors include:

Husband Harold Gossett of Mission, Texas

One Daughter Karen & Mark Hick-James of Park City, Kansas

Three Sons Brian & Tracy Weber of Abilene, Kansas

Van Weber of Denver, Colorado

Darwin & Jennifer Weber of Denver, Colorado

Two Sisters Willa & Ron Ruth of Oklahoma

Jessie & Dwaine Shawver of Texas

Sixteen grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren

She was preceded in death by her Parents, One Husband – Louis Weber, Jr., One Son – Marvin Weber, Three Infant Sons, One Grandson – Patrick, One Brother – Murry Brown, and One Infant Brother.

Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, August 12, 2017 at Price & Sons Funeral Home in Scott City, Kansas with Dwaine Shawver presiding.

Memorials in lieu of flowers may be made to American Lung Association in care of Price & Sons Funeral Home.

There will be no calling times.

Inurnment will be in the Scott County Cemetery in Scott City, Kansas.