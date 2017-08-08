Tiger Volleyball ranked sixth in MIAA Preseason Poll

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – The Fort Hays State volleyball team was slotted sixth in the 2017 MIAA Preseason Coaches Poll, announced Tuesday (August 8) by the league office. The Tigers received 62 points in the poll, voted on by the 12 coaches in the league. Coaches do not list their own school on their ballot.

The Tigers are coming off their best finish in the MIAA last season, tying for fourth in the regular season standings. FHSU posted a 25-9 record in 2016, tied for the second-most wins since joining the NCAA Division II in 1992.

This year’s team will look to replace several key pieces from a year ago, with four All-MIAA performers and one All-American graduating. To go along with the 11 returning letter winners and two redshirts, head coach Kurt Kohler has added a talented group of 15 newcomers who will have the chance to contribute right away.

Among the returners are Callie Christensen, the league leader in blocks and a second team All-MIAA performer last season, Sydney Dixon, who accumulated 173 kills last season after earning All-MIAA honors as a freshman in 2015, and Kailey Klibbe, FHSU’s libero for much of the season last year.

The Tigers open the season with a trip to Sioux Falls, S.D. for the Country Inn & Suites Invitational September 1-2. FHSU’s first match of the year is against Arkansas-Fort Smith, who has made appearances in three-straight NCAA tournaments.

After losing just one conference match a year ago and sweeping the regular season and postseason MIAA titles, Nebraska-Kearney was picked first in the poll, receiving 10 of the 11 possible first place votes. Just seven points separate the next three teams, with Central Oklahoma slotted second with one first place vote and 105 points. Washburn is ranked third with the final first place vote and 101 points, followed closely by Central Missouri in fourth with 98 points. Northwest Missouri is just in front of Fort Hays State, ranking fifth with 77 points.

2017 MIAA Preseason Coaches Poll

1. Nebraska-Kearney (10) – 120

2. Central Oklahoma (1) – 105

3. Washburn (1) – 101

4. Central Missouri – 98

5. Northwest Missouri – 77

6. Fort Hays State – 62

7. Missouri Western – 57

8. Emporia State – 55

9. Lindenwood – 49

10. Pittsburg State – 35

11. Missouri Southern – 18

12. Southwest Baptist – 15

FHSU Sports Information