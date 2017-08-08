SW Kansas couple jailed for alleged attempted murder, abuse of toddler

FINNEY COUNTY – Law enforcement authorities are investigating two suspects for alleged attempted 2nd Degree Murder.

On September 9, 2016, the State Department of Children and Families contacted the Garden City Police Department that a two-year-old boy from Garden City was admitted to Children’s Mercy Hospital in Kansas City with life threatening illnesses.

The investigation revealed the two-year-old special needs child suffered from extreme malnutrition and dehydration. The child requires special care and feeding and has since birth. It is alleged that the child was not cared for properly and medical care was neglected for the child by the parents.

The child required extensive medical treatment for life threatening conditions. The child has since been released from the hospital and is currently in foster care.

Police arrested the mother of the child, Kiala Pollman,26, and the step-father Elias Allen, 31, both of Garden City. They could face the possible charges of Attempted 2nd Degree Murder and abuse of a child, according to police.