Seven Larks named to All-Jayhawk League team

Seven members of the Hays Larks have been named to the All-Jayhawk League baseball team announced Tuesday. The group is headed by Colin Simpson who was named the league’s top Most Valuable Player at top hitter. Chandler Coates was named the league’s top pitcher.
Both are joined on the first team by outfielders Trevor Boone and Clayton Rasbeary, starting pitcher Alex Lopez and relief pitcher Tyler Starks. Starting pitcher Walter Pennington was named to the second team.
Simpson led the league with a .426 batting average which is the third highest in a single season in Larks history. Simpson also lead the league with 55 RBIs and 69 hits and 13 home runs.
Coates went 6-1 during the regular season with a 3.52 earned run average in eight starts.
2017 All-Jayhawk League
MVP Colin Simpson Hays
Top Hitter Colin Simpson Hays
Top Pitcher Chandler Coates Hays
First Team
Catcher: Colin Simpson, Hays
First Base: Cale O’Donnell, Liberal
Second Base: Zac Cook, Liberal
Third Base: Trent Maloney, Liberal
Shortstop: Bennett Hostetler, Dodge City
Outfield: Trevor Boone, Hays
Outfield: Clayton Rasbeary, Hays
Outfield: Tyler Flores, Haysville
DH: Colton Onstott, Liberal
Utility: Jaron Robinson, Liberal
SP: Chandler Coates, Hays
SP: Gyeongju Kim, Great Bend
SP: Sam Beattie, Liberal
SP: Alex Lopez, Hays
RP: Zach Zeller, Liberal
RP: Brock Knoten, Dodge City
RP: Tyler Starks, Hays
Second Team
Catcher: Logan Brown, Dodge City
First Base: Hunter Romero, Great Bend
Second Base: Dakota Connors, Dodge City
Third Base: Jaret Koin, El Dorado
Shortstop: Benjamin Sems, Great Bend
Outfield: Corrigan Bartlett, Great Bend
Outfield: Dylan Hutcheson, Haysville
Outfield: Michael Uquiri, Derby
DH: Troy Konwinski, Haysville
Utility: Tyler Myers, Derby
SP: Walter Pennington, Hays
SP: Jarret Seaton, Great Bend
SP: Josh Riggs, El Dorado
SP: Hunter Larson, El Dorado
RP: Chance Carner, Liberal
RP: Garrett Glass, El Dorado
RP: Matthew Dallas, Derby