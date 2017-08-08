Seven Larks named to All-Jayhawk League team

Seven members of the Hays Larks have been named to the All-Jayhawk League baseball team announced Tuesday. The group is headed by Colin Simpson who was named the league’s top Most Valuable Player at top hitter. Chandler Coates was named the league’s top pitcher.

Both are joined on the first team by outfielders Trevor Boone and Clayton Rasbeary, starting pitcher Alex Lopez and relief pitcher Tyler Starks. Starting pitcher Walter Pennington was named to the second team.

Simpson led the league with a .426 batting average which is the third highest in a single season in Larks history. Simpson also lead the league with 55 RBIs and 69 hits and 13 home runs.

Coates went 6-1 during the regular season with a 3.52 earned run average in eight starts.

2017 All-Jayhawk League

MVP Colin Simpson Hays

Top Hitter Colin Simpson Hays

Top Pitcher Chandler Coates Hays

First Team

Catcher: Colin Simpson, Hays

First Base: Cale O’Donnell, Liberal

Second Base: Zac Cook, Liberal

Third Base: Trent Maloney, Liberal

Shortstop: Bennett Hostetler, Dodge City

Outfield: Trevor Boone, Hays

Outfield: Clayton Rasbeary, Hays

Outfield: Tyler Flores, Haysville

DH: Colton Onstott, Liberal

Utility: Jaron Robinson, Liberal

SP: Chandler Coates, Hays

SP: Gyeongju Kim, Great Bend

SP: Sam Beattie, Liberal

SP: Alex Lopez, Hays

RP: Zach Zeller, Liberal

RP: Brock Knoten, Dodge City

RP: Tyler Starks, Hays

Second Team

Catcher: Logan Brown, Dodge City

First Base: Hunter Romero, Great Bend

Second Base: Dakota Connors, Dodge City

Third Base: Jaret Koin, El Dorado

Shortstop: Benjamin Sems, Great Bend

Outfield: Corrigan Bartlett, Great Bend

Outfield: Dylan Hutcheson, Haysville

Outfield: Michael Uquiri, Derby

DH: Troy Konwinski, Haysville

Utility: Tyler Myers, Derby

SP: Walter Pennington, Hays

SP: Jarret Seaton, Great Bend

SP: Josh Riggs, El Dorado

SP: Hunter Larson, El Dorado

RP: Chance Carner, Liberal

RP: Garrett Glass, El Dorado

RP: Matthew Dallas, Derby