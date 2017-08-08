Police: Woman, 4-year-old daughter murdered in Newton

HARVEY COUNTY – Law enforcement authorities are investigating a reported double murder in Newton.

Just after 11a.m., police responded to a home at Roanoke Court. First responders found a 24-year-old woman and her 4-year-old daughter, according to Newton Police Chief Eric Murphy.

The child had been stabbed to death, according to Murphy. “This is a targeted incident,” he said. “The public is not in danger.”

A suspect has been identified but is not yet in custody.

Murphy did not release names of the victims.

The Harvey County Sheriff’s Department, Kansas Highway Patrol and KBI are participating in the investigation, according to Murphy.

Police reported on social media they had requested a search warrant to investigate the incident at Roanoke Court Apartments.

Law enforcement are working to locate the the suspect and but they do not believe there is any danger to the public.

More information will be released as it becomes available.