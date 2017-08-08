Orville Joyce Hair, age 89, died on Sunday, August 6, 2017 at Hays Medical Center, Hays, Kansas. He was born on the family farm to George and Grace (Holmes) Hair of Danby Valley near Brownell, Kansas.

He married Willa Snodgrass on September 19, 1948. He built the home he shared with her for nearly 69 years. He was a 1946 graduate of Langdon High School. He was a lifelong farmer and stockman until retirement four years ago. Hobbies and interests included fine woodworking, reading, astronomy, and watching his grandchildren play ball. He belonged to Brownell United Methodist Church until its close and then to Ransom UMC.

Orville was predeceased by his parents, George and Grace Hair; daughter, Darlene; sister, Wilma, grandson Aaron, and son-in-law Dick Wagner. He is survived by his wife, Willa; daughter, Juliana Wagner of Ness City; and sons, Calvin Hair and Jeanette Sommers of Sommerset, MO, Melvin and Loretta Hair of Brownell, and Arlan and Ellen Hair of Pratt; his grandchildren: Heather and Ivan Rivera, Rachelle Wagner, Matthew Hair, Chris Hair, Ruth Hair, Daniel Hair, Hannah Hair, Tim Hair; and three great-grandchildren, Autumn Hair, Keaton Hair, and Isabel Rivera-Wagner; sister-in-law, Wanda Wierman and brother-in-law, Lavern and Vienna Snodgrass.

Funeral Service will be on Thursday, August 10, 2017, 10:00 A.M. at the United Methodist Church, Ransom with burial in the Vansburgh Cemetery, Brownell. Visitation will be on Wednesday, August 9, from 9:00 A.M. until 9:00 P.M. at Fitzgerald Funeral Home, Ness City.

Memorial contributions may be given to Brownell/Waring Twp. Fire Department, Ransom United Methodist Church, or a charity of your choice.