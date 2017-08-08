Kan. man held on $50K bond for alleged sex crime against dependent adult

TOPEKA – A Kansas man has been charged with sex crimes against a dependent adult and Medicaid fraud, according to Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt.

On Monday, Schmidt filed criminal charges against Thomas James Tholstrup, 25, in connection with an incident alleged to have occurred last week in Cloud County.

The charges are one count of aggravated criminal sodomy, one count of Medicaid fraud and one count of mistreatment of a dependent adult. Based upon the investigation to date, there is no reason to suspect that there are additional victims.

He is being held on a $50,000 Bond, according to the Cloud County Sheriff’s Department.

The case is set for a first appearance in Cloud County District Court on August 23 at 9 a.m.