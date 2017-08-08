Geraldine T. Schafer, 89, Dallas, Texas, died Sunday, August 6, 2017, at Kindred Hospital Dallas Central, Dallas, Texas.

Miss Schafer was born February 5, 1928, in La Crosse, Kansas, the daughter of Joseph and Rosa (Herrman) Schafer. She was a long time resident of Dallas, Texas. A graduate of Arizona State University, Tempe, Arizona, she was a computer programmer for IBM before her retirement.

She was a member of The Church of St. Monica, Dallas, Texas. She was devoted to her faith.

Survivors include: three sisters, Leola Gottschalk, Hays, Kansas, Coleta Haberman, and her husband, Francis Haberman, Great Bend, Kansas, and Ann Dechant, and her husband, Virgil Dechant, Leawood, Kansas; and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; one brother, Berthold Schafer; one sister, Rosemary Simpson; one sister in law, Marguerita Schafer; and two brothers in law, Ambrose Simpson, and Raymond Gottschalk.

Church visitation will be Saturday, August 12, 2017, from 9:00 A.M. to 10:00 A.M. at St. Michael’s Catholic Church, La Crosse, Kansas. A vigil service and rosary will be at 10:00 A.M.

Funeral service will be Saturday, August 12, 2017, at 11:00 A.M. at St. Michael’s Catholic Church, La Crosse, Kansas, with Father Matthew Kumi officiating. Interment will be in the La Crosse City Cemetery, La Crosse, Kansas.

In lieu of flowers or plants, the family suggests memorials are suggested to St. Michael’s Catholic Church, La Crosse, Kansas, masses, or The Church of St. Monica, Dallas, Texas.

Condolences or remembrances may be left for the family at www.charterfunerals.com/locations/janousek-lacrosse.php.

Arrangements were by Janousek Funeral Home, 719 Pine Street, P O Box 550, La Crosse, Kansas 67548, 785/222-2517.