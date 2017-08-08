FHSU women’s basketball second in NCAA II in attendance

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – For the second straight year, Fort Hays State ranks second in NCAA Division II women’s basketball attendance. The Tigers averaged 2,222 fans per game, down slightly from a year ago.

2017 NCAA Women’s Basketball Attendance

Overall, 33,333 attended the Tigers 15 homes games in 2016-17.

The MIAA led the nation in attendance averaging 1,095 per game and had five schools in the top-10. Emporia State was fourth (1,866), Washburn was sixth (1,468), Pittsburg State seventh (1,464) and Nebraska-Kearney ninth (1,413).