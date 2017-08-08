FHSU men’s basketball fourth in NCAA II in attendance

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – For the second straight year, Fort Hays State finished in the top-five in men’s basketball attendance. The Tigers were fourth in the average attendance in NCAA Division II basketball in numbers released Tuesday by the NCAA.

2017 NCAA Men’s Basketball Attendance

Fort Hays State led the MIAA with an average attendance of 2,557 per game in 2016-17 up from 2,471 the year before. Overall, 38,633 attended the Tigers 15 homes games in 2016-17.

The MIAA led the nation in attendance averaging 1,307 per game and had four in the top-10. Washburn was sixth (1,965), Nebraska-Kearney seventh (1,922) and Central Missouri eighth (1,851). Missouri Southern finished 16th (1,487), Northwest Missouri State 20th (1,368), Emporia State 22nd (1,374), Pittsburg State 24th (1,311) and Missouri Western State 29th (1,229).