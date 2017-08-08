Ellis County Commission approves 2018 budgets

By JONATHAN ZWEYGARDT

Hays Post

The Ellis County Commission voted to approve the 2018 Ellis County and Rural Fire District No. 1 budgets at Monday’s meeting.

The county’s general fund budget is $23.6 million in general fund expenditures, which is about $100,000 more than 2017, but the mill levy will remain at 36.7.

“It provides for no mill levy increase for the general operations for the county, a small mill levy increase for Fire District No. 1,” said County Administrator Phillip Smith-Hanes. “It provides most of our current services will continue at current levels — no increases in staffing, no major cuts either.”

The commission did approve a 0.5 mill levy for Rural Fire District No. 1 for an increase in revenue of about $64,000.

Rural Fire is its own taxing entity for the unincorporated areas of the county. Fire District No. 1 is everything west of Walker outside of the three largest cities in the county – Hays, Ellis and Victoria.

The increase is due to the increase in fire calls over the last two years. Director of Fire and Emergency Management Darin Myers told the commission during the budget process that last year was the busiest year the department has ever had — and this year is already on pace to surpass that.

During the public hearing, no one from the public came forward to speak, and there was little discussion among the commissioners.

Commissioner Barb Wasinger thanked all involved in the budget process.

“Thank you for all your work on it. Thank you to our county administrator as well as our department heads and elected officials that have really worked to get this shipshape,” Wasinger said. “It’s never easy.”

In other business, the commission gave County Appraiser Lisa Ree the authority to spend up to $45,000 to purchase a new vehicle. The money will come from the appraiser’s capital fund.

The commission also met in executive session to discuss union negotiations. County Counselor Bill Jeter said they have reached tentative agreements with two of the four unions that represent county employees. He said there are still some “salary issues” with the other two.