Donald Lee Bain, 89, passed away on August 06, 2017 at Cedar Village Care Center in Ness City, Kansas. He was born on March 15, 1928 to James Elbert and Pearl Elizabeth (Painter) Bain in Cainsville, Missouri. The family would later move to Ness City where Don attend Ness City High School and later would join the United States Army Air Force.

After a short stint in the USAAF, Don moved back to Ness City where he met & married Mary Laas on July 2, 1949, where they would raise six remarkable children. He ventured into business ownership in 1957 when be began his own heating/plumbing/electrical service.

The name and location of the business changed several times over the years, but the quality of service remained bar-none. Don took pride in the work he did, and the legacy he was leaving behind for his two sons that would eventually take over the business when he retired in his 80s (yes, he was STILL making house calls even then). Most importantly, he took pride in being kind to his customers, friends, family and strangers passing by.

He had a kind heart, a giving hand and a smile & laugh that was so contagious you couldn’t help but going from the worst mood, to the best. Don loved his family, with an infinite amount of pride & joy. His hugs were always tight squeezes, nicknames were always unique & his ornery-jokester side was constantly around the corner waiting to sneak attack you. Don also found a knack for gardening, cooking and doing many stained glass works of art in homes he lived in or as gifts for his loved ones.

Don leaves behind two sons; Craig & Carol Bain, Ness City and Mark & Lora Bain, Brownell. He also leaves behind three daughters; Debbie Gravenstein, Ness City, Ghoni Bain, Ness City and Stacy Bain, Hutchinson. Don has left his legacy to continue growing in the form of 12 grandchildren and 22 grandchildren. His sisters, Jean & Kenny Schlegel, Ness City and Joan Moore, Miami, Florida survive their brother, along with many loving nieces & nephews.

He was preceded in death by his son Shannon Bain; sister, Mary Dinsmore; brother Bill Bain; son-in-law, Kris Gravenstein; and granddaughter, Molly Marie Bain.

Funeral services will be held Saturday, August 12, 2017 at 2:00 P.M. at the United Methodist Church, Ness City. Burial will follow the services at the Ness City Cemetery. Friends may call on Friday, August 11, 2017 from 9 A.M. until 9 P.M. at Fitzgerald Funeral Home, Ness City.

Memorial contributions may be given to the Bazine American Legion and Cedar Village Care Center in Ness City.