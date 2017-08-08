Commodities to be distributed Wednesday and Aug. 16

Government surplus commodities will be distributed from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 16 at Unite Common Grounds Coffee House and Free Store (inside The Gamers Guild), 200 E. Eighth St., Hays. Commodities will be given out while supplies last.

Doors will not open until 11 a.m. and 5 p.m. respectively.

To be eligible for commodities, your household’s total monthly income must be below:

$1,287 for a household of one.

$1,736 for a household of two

$2,184 for a household of three

$2,633 for a household of four

$3,081 for a household of five

$3,530 for a household of six

$3,980 for a household of seven

$4,430 for a household of eight.

Contact Brandon Nimz, Unite Ministry Leader with any questions at 785-259-2539. This institution is an equal opportunity provider.

Commodities this distribution will be vegetable mix, peaches, cream corn, canned potatoes, cranberry juice concentrate, oat circle cereal, grape juice, macaroni and canned tuna.