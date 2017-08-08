Cloudy, warm Tuesday with a chance for thunderstorms

TodayA 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 5pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 78. East northeast wind 5 to 10 mph becoming south southeast in the afternoon.

Tonight A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 7pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63. Southeast wind 6 to 9 mph.

Wednesday A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8am, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm between 8am and 2pm, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 80. South wind 7 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Wednesday NightA 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63. South southeast wind 5 to 9 mph becoming light and variable after midnight.

ThursdayA 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8am. Mostly sunny, with a high near 85. Light and variable wind becoming east 5 to 7 mph in the morning.

Thursday NightShowers and thunderstorms likely, mainly between 8pm and 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

FridayA 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 2pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 83.