Anna Marie Sander, 87, Englewood, Colorado, formerly of Hays, died Saturday, August 5, 2017 at Swedish Medical Center in Englewood.

She was born February 20, 1930 at St. Anthony’s Hospital in Hays the daughter of Isidor and Lidwina (Younker) Kreutzer. On April 13, 1948 she was united in marriage to Linus R. Sanders in Hyacinth, Kansas. To this union were born seven children. He preceded her in death on July 3, 1992. On May 28, 1999 she was united in marriage to Daniel F. Sander in Hays. He preceded her in death on January 13, 2011. She was a cook at many restaurants in Hays and was a member of Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church and the Daughters of Isabella Circle 254, both of Hays. She enjoyed volunteering for the HOPE food pantry in Englewood, and also quilting, cooking, gardening, embroidery, dancing polkas and waltzes, playing games, shopping, and she was an avid Colorado Rockies fan.

Survivors include five daughters; Sharon Richmeier and husband Ron of Hill City, SD, Roberta Braun and husband Mike of Centennial, CO, Carol Bouchard and Anita Paschal, both of Englewood, CO, and Kay Ballinger of Hill City, SD, a son; Bruce Sanders of Englewood, CO, two sisters; Imelda “Millie” Flax of Hays and Firma Pfannenstiel of WaKeeney, a brother; Leroy Kreutzer and wife Sandy of Hays, fourteen grandchildren, twenty-eight great grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her husbands, a daughter; Mary Ann Sanders, a daughter- in-law; Randi Sanders, a son-in-law; Harold Bouchard, a grandson; Ben Kuehn, four sisters; Alice Nemechek, Verla Staab, Neola Schmidtberger, and Viola Kreutzer, and three brothers; Marvin Kreutzer, Kenneth Kreutzer, and Leroy Kreutzer.

Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:00 am on Friday, August 11, 2017 at Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church, 1805 Vine Street, with Fr. Barry Brinkman officiating. Burial will follow in the St. Joseph Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5:00 pm until 8:00 on Thursday and from 9:00 am until 9:45 on Friday, all at the Hays Memorial Chapel Funeral Home, 1906 Pine Street. A Daughters of Isabella rosary will be at 6:00 pm followed by a vigil service at 6:30 pm, both on Thursday at the funeral home. Memorials are suggested in Anna’s memory to Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church, in care of the funeral home. Condolences may be left for the family at www.haysmemorial.com.