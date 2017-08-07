Two hospitalized after early morning crash on I-70 in Ellis Co.

Two people from Colorado were hospitalized after a crash at 3:25 a.m. Monday in Ellis County.

The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2016 Jeep Grand Cherokee driven by Sydney A. Kissee, 22, Clinton, Mo., was westbound on Interstate 70 near the Yocemento exit when the driver reportedly fell asleep. The Jeep rear-ended a 2014 GMC Terrain driven by Sandrella S. Kelly, 51, Colorado Springs, Colo., also westbound on I-70.

Both vehicles came to rest in the north ditch.

Kelly and a 13-year-old female passenger in the GMC were hospitalized for treatment of possible injuries.

Niether Kissee nor a passenger in the Jeep were reported as injured.

All involved were wearing seat belts, according to the KHP.