By BECKY KISER

Hays Post

Tonight’s meeting of the Hays USD 489 school board has been postponed due to lack of a quorum, according to Sarah Wasinger, board clerk.

The Aug. 7 meeting will be rescheduled at a later date.

Among other agenda items, the board was scheduled to meet with the four applicants vying for the open seat vacated July 6 by Sarah Rankin who moved out of state.