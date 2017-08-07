Longtime Quinter resident Robert Joseph Kepferle passed away Wednesday, August 3, 2017 at Gove County Medical Center, Quinter, after suffering a massive heart attack. He was born October 29, 1934, in Dover, Colorado, to Joseph Royal Kepferle and Dorothy Gladys Ayers, the second to the youngest of five boys.

Growing up in the Nunn and Pierce, Colorado area, Robert and his four brothers spent their childhood getting into all sorts of predicaments. Robert attended schools in Grainfield and Quinter graduating from Quinter High School in 1952. On October 29, 1954, he was united in marriage to Nellie Mae Jamison in Quinter. They enjoyed 61 years of marriage before Nellie passed away July 20, 2016. In the first nine years of their marriage Bob worked the oilfields. They moved to Quinter in 1961 when Robert went to work for John Ewing, at Ewings as a mechanic. During the 9 years with Ewings they added the services of selling iron, gases and cutting and welding iron. Robert purchased the shop from John in May 1972 and Bob’s Repair was born. He helped many people in the area keep their cars running and repairing their farm machinery. He enjoyed solving problems for anyone that had an idea that needed built, Robert would figure out a way to build it. But nothing interfered with his coffee breaks with his buddies throughout the years. He retired and closed Bob’s Repair in 2004 after 32 years. Robert and Nellie were instrumental in getting the stained glass windows for the Quinter United Methodist Church and the nativity scene that is on display at Christmas. He also served on the United Methodist Board of Trustees and other committees for many years. The family enjoyed annual camping and sightseeing trips while visiting relatives across the country. Bob and Nellie continued to enjoy their travels, especially the many fishing trips to Alaska. The most memorable trip was in 1986 when Robert caught a 64 lb King Salmon on the Kenai River at Centennial Park in Soldotna, Alaska.

Robert will be missed by many friends and his family, including, Shirley (Chuck) Comeau of Plainville, Kathleen (Gene) Eichman of Aurora, CO, Janell (Eugene) Ziegler of Grainfield, Donald (Helen) Kepferle of Ft. Worth, TX, and Diana Kepferle (Michael Reyer) of Lenexa, KS; six grandchildren, Jessica (Daniel) Reling of Topeka, Jacob McDaniel of Kansas City, MO, Michelle Sprigg of Norton, Adam (Ashley) Comeau of Plainville, Alex Comeau of Pomona, CA, and Colin Comeau of West Hollywood, CA; four great-grandchildren, Eli and Parker Reling of Topeka, Dustyna (Ernesto) Romano of Wichita, and Dylan (Jordan) Sprigg of Norton; 1 great-great grandson Grayson Sprigg; his four brothers, Roy Kepferle, Springfield, VA, Jim (Irene) Kepferle, Cody, WY, Dwight (Kay) Kepferle, Billings, MT, Loyd Kepferle, Lummi Island, WA; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; two sister-in-laws Rhua Kepferle and Susan Kepferle; a grandson, Andrew Comeau; and grandson-in-law Dwight Sprigg.

Funeral service will be 11:00 a.m., Tuesday, August 8, 2017 at Quinter United Methodist Church. Burial is in Baker Township Cemetery, Quinter.

Visitation will be Monday evening from 5 to 7 p.m. at the funeral home.

The family requests that in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions be made to Quinter United Methodist Church. Donations made to the church may be sent to Schmitt Funeral Home, 901 South Main, Quinter, KS 67752.