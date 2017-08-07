Orley G. Burgess was born on December 28, 1919, in Arnold, Kansas the son of Roy and Lillie Ummel Burgess, and died in Evergreen, Colorado on July 31, 2017 at the age 97. He was preceded in death by his wife, Evelyn, and is survived by his son, Bruce.

Orley was a Kansas State University graduate and masters and doctoral work at the University of Minnesota. In Kansas, he began his Army career by enrolling in ROTC, which lead to his active duty in the Philippines during WWII. St. Patrick’s Day of 1945 was when he wed Evelyn Ista, a Registered Nurse stationed in Guam with the Navy Air Evacuation Squadron. He returned to the Pacific Theater until after the end of the war. The couple, who would enjoy 64 years of marriage, first set foot on US soil together in San Francisco.

Orley went on to serve with the 1st Armored Division in Korea, and later, after additional anti-aircraft training, with the air defense unit in Spokane, Washington. As a reservist, he worked at the Pentagon in the office of the deputy chief of staff for operations. Colonel Burgess completed his military career in 1975 as Commandant of the Army Reserve School at Fitzsimons Army Medical Center. He was awarded the Legion of Merit.

Memorial contributions may be given to the National Association of Blind Veterans.