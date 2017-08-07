FHSU Women’s Soccer gets first-ever preseason ranking

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – On the heels of the best season in program history, Fort Hays State Women’s Soccer will open the 2017 season ranked No. 14 in the nation. The preseason edition of the United Soccer Coaches (formerly NSCAA) NCAA Division II Poll features two MIAA schools in the Top 25 as FHSU joins No. 5 Central Missouri. FHSU and UCM shared the MIAA Regular Season Title last year.

This is the first appearance for the FHSU women’s program in the preseason poll. FHSU jumped into the top 25 nationally for the first time last year on September 13, debuting No. 16 in the poll at that time. Eventually, the Tigers finished at No. 14 in the nation

Fort Hays State finished the 2016 campaign at 15-5-3, setting a new school record for wins in a season and advancing to the NCAA Central Regional Final (Round of 16). The Tigers were knocked out of the tournament by conference co-champ Central Missouri, but advanced past Harding and Minnesota State-Mankato for their deepest NCAA Tournament run in program history.

The Tigers enter their first year under head coach Blake Reynolds after Craig Shaw led the program for its first six years of existence. Reynolds was a head coach at NAIA affiliates Midland University (Neb.) and Kansas Wesleyan University before taking the head role at FHSU. He compiled an overall mark of 102-42-19, spending four years at each of the previous two schools.

Eden Stoddard is the top returning goal scorer on the team after putting seven in the back of the net last year to earn All-MIAA status. She also led the team in game-winning goals. Bailey Schmitz looks to give the Tigers solid defensive presence again after All-MIAA and all-region honors a year ago. She helped the team to a new school record 12 shutouts last season, so the Tigers may look to defense once again as a strong point. FHSU ranked 19th nationally in goals against average last year (0.62). Taryn Schnell and Jasmine Beaulieu were also All-MIAA selections that helped anchor the midfield and defense, who give FHSU a total of four all-conference selections from last year returning in 2017.

Below is the United Soccer Coaches NCAA Division II Preseason Poll.

Rank School Prev. W-L-T

1 Western Washington University 1 24-0-1

2 Grand Valley State University 2 23-2-1

3 Columbus State University 3 21-3-0

4 Kutztown University 4 20-5-0

5 University of Central Missouri 5 21-2-0

6 Colorado School Of Mines 6 20-3-1

7 University Of Bridgeport 7 18-4-0

8 University Of West Florida 8 19-5-0

9 West Chester University 9 19-1-1

10 University of California-San Diego 10 19-3-0

11 Truman State University 11 15-2-4

12 Adelphi University 12 16-4-1

13 University of North Georgia 13 15-3-3

14 Fort Hays State University 14 15-5-3

15 Texas A&M University-Commerce 15 15-6-1

16 Barry University 16 11-4-2

17 Saint Leo University 17 13-4-1

18 LIU Post 18 15-4-2

19 Minnesota State University-Mankato 19 16-3-3

20 East Stroudsburg University 20 16-5-2

21 Limestone College 22 18-2-0

22 Sonoma State University 23 12-3-3

23 St. Edward’s University 24 15-1-3

24 University Of Charleston 25 15-4-0

25 Carson-Newman University RV 17-4-1

Also receiving votes: Rockhurst University, University of Central Oklahoma, Azusa Pacific University, Central Washington University, Nova Southeastern University, Midwestern State University, Colorado State University-Pueblo, McKendree University, Minot State University, Rollins College, University of Missouri-St. Louis.

FHSU Sports Information