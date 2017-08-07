FHSU Men’s Soccer opens 2017 ranked No. 11

KANSAS CITY – Fort Hays State Men’s Soccer will open the 2017 season ranked No. 11 in the nation, tabbed with that mark in the preseason edition of the United Soccer Coaches (formerly NSCAA) NCAA Division II Poll. The Tigers are coming off their third consecutive NCAA Central Regional title and appearance in the national quarterfinals.

This is the highest-ever preseason ranking for the men, pushing their consecutive preseason poll appearance run to five consecutive years. The previous high for the Tigers in the preseason poll was No. 14 in the 2015 poll. FHSU entered last year tabbed No. 15 and finished the year at No. 12. This marks the sixth straight year the Tigers have been in the top 25 of the national rankings at any point of the season.

The Tigers will challenge that ranking early in the season, facing No. 3 Rockhurst (the team that defeated FHSU the last two years in the national quarterfinals) in the first game of the season in Hays on August 31. Just over a week later, the Tigers will have another stiff test when it faces No. 6 Midwestern State in a neutral site match in Claremore, Okla.

The Tigers enjoy the return of their top goal scorer from last year, Derick Gonzalez. He led the team with 10 goals among 14 players on the team that reached the back of the net as least once. The team produced 53 goals in 2016, averaging 2.65 goals per match to rank 10th in the nation. Also returning are All-America defender Luis Torres, and 2016 MIAA Freshman of the Year Luis Mendez. Both scored seven goals apiece last year. Goalkeepers Michael Yantz and Alex Rodela are back after combining for 13 of Fort Hays State’s 14 wins last year.

Brett Parker enters his seventh year leading the Tiger program, now with an impressive record of 72-32-14 (.669) at Fort Hays State. He is just two wins shy of 100 in his collegiate coaching career, bringing a mark of 98-53-17 into this year. He has guided FHSU to the NCAA Tournament in five of his six years leading the program.

Below is the United Soccer Coaches NCAA Division II Preseason Poll.

Rank School Prev. W-L-T

1 Wingate University 1 19-1-0

2 University Of Charleston 2 19-3-2

3 Rockhurst University 3 18-3-3

4 University of California-San Diego 4 19-3-2

5 Adelphi University 5 19-1-2

6 Midwestern State University 7 18-4-1

7 LIU Post 8 18-1-1

8 University Of Tampa 9 13-5-3

9 St. Edward’s University 10 18-3-1

10 Lynn University 11 14-2-2

11 Fort Hays State University 12 14-2-2

12 Urbana University 13 14-5-1

13 Simon Fraser University 14 14-1-3

14 Palm Beach Atlantic University 15 13-5-1

15 Cal Poly Pomona 16 13-6-3

16 Colorado Mesa University 19 14-2-5

17 Lindenwood University 17 13-4-2

18 Drury University 20 13-4-4

19 Saginaw Valley State University 18 15-5-1

20 Mercyhurst University 21 15-5-1

21 Regis University 22 14-5-1

22 Southern New Hampshire University 23 12-5-2

23 Tusculum College 24 16-4-0

24 Florida Tech 25 10-5-1

25 Merrimack College RV 15-6-0

Also receiving votes: Tiffin University, Limestone College, Lenoir-Rhyne University, University of Southern Indiana, Young-Harris College.