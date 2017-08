HAYS, Kan. – The Fort Hays State football team held their first practice of the 2017 preseason camp Monday afternoon on a relatively cool day at Lewis Field Stadium. Close to 120 players were suited up for the first practice. The Tigers, who are picked fifth by both the MIAA coaches and media in the preseason poll, open their season August 31 at Missouri Southern State.

Chris Brown address the media following the Tigers first practice

Quarterback Jacob Mezera

Defensive lineman Nathan Shepherd