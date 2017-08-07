Ellis city council to vote on 2018 budget tonight

ELLIS–Ellis city council members will consider adopting the 2018 budget during their meeting Mon., Aug. 7

Other agenda items include consideration of bids for concrete work at 11th Street and Dorrance, and for demolition of a structure on 12th Street, as well as a final change order from Driggs Design Group for the street improvement project.

AGENDA

August 7, 2017

REGULAR MEETING OF THE CITY COUNCIL OF ELLIS

City Hall – Council Meeting Room

PUBLIC HEARING – 2018 BUDGET DOCUMENT – 7:00 P.M.

BILLS ORDINANCE REVIEW WORK SESSION BEGINS AT 7:15 P.M.

ROLL CALL AND MEETING CALL TO ORDER AT 7:30 P.M.

PLEDGE OF ALLEGIANCE

AMENDMENTS TO AGENDA (if needed)

1) CONSENT AGENDA

a) Minutes from Regular Meeting on July 17, 2017

b) Bills Ordinance #2026

c) Manual Journal Entries for April, May, and June

(Council will review for approval under one motion under the consent agenda. By majority vote of the governing body, any item may be removed from the consent agenda and considered separately)

PUBLIC COMMENTS

(Each speaker will be limited to five minutes. If several people from the group wish to speak on same subject, the group must appoint a spokesperson. ALL comments from public on agenda items must be during Public Comment. Once council begins their business meeting, no more comments from public will be allowed.)

2) PRESENTATIONS OF AWARDS, PROCLAMATIONS, REQUESTS & PETITIONS (HEARINGS)

a) Consider Acceptance of Gift of Swimming Pool Slide from Ellis Community Foundation

3) SPECIAL ORDER

4) UNFINISHED BUSINESS

a) Consider Approval of 2018 Budget Document

b) Consider Contractor Bids on Concrete Work at 11th Street & Dorrance

c) Consider Approval of Final Change Order for Street Improvement Project – Buck Driggs, Driggs Design Group

d) Consider Bids on Demolition of Structure on 12th Street

e) Consider Revisions to Museum Lease Agreements

5) NEW BUSINESS

a) Consider Approval of Resolution Adjusting the Fixed Percentage Increase to Utility Rates

b) Consider Approval of Ordinance Adopting the 2017 Edition of the Standard Traffic Ordinance

c) Consider Approval of Ordinance Adopting the 2017 Edition of the Uniform Public Offense Code

d) Registration of League of Kansas Municipalities Voting Delegates

6) REPORTS FROM CITY OFFICIALS

a) Administrative

1) Public Works

(1) Department Update

2) Police

(1) Monthly Activity Report for July

(2) August Staff Calendar

(3) SMART Visit to Ellis

(4) Department Update

3) City Clerk

(1) Monthly Financial Statements for April, May, and June

(2) Draft Minutes from Committee Meetings

(3) Department Update

4) Attorney

(1) Update on Status of Code Violation Cases

(2) Update on Citizen Claim for Damages

5) Mayor Update and Announcements

(1) Announcement of Annual League Conference

EXECUTIVE SESSIONS

7) ADJOURNMENT