District to set budget hearing, conduct special meeting

The school board meeting scheduled for tonight has been moved to Thursday morning.

The school board will meet at 7 a.m. at the Rockwell Administration Center to set a public hearing for the FY2018 budget. The budget hearing will be at 5:30 p.m. Aug. 24 at Rockwell. Copies of the budget will be available at Rockwell and at the budget hearing.

Following the school district’s motion to set a budget hearing, the board will conduct an abbreviated board meeting during which it will consider a copier paper bid, bills and personnel transactions.