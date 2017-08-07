Cloudy, cool Monday

Today A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 4pm. Cloudy, with a high near 77. Northeast wind 3 to 8 mph.

Monday Night A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 7pm, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62. East wind 3 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tuesday A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 76. Southeast wind 3 to 8 mph.

Tuesday Night Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62. East southeast wind 6 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

WednesdayShowers and thunderstorms likely, mainly before 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 80. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Wednesday NightA 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 62.

ThursdayMostly sunny, with a high near 84.