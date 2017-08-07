2018 budget public hearing on the agenda for Ellis Co. Commission

By JONATHAN ZWEYGARDT

Hays Post

The Ellis County Commission will host a public hearing on the county’s proposed 2018 budget and the county’s Fire District No. 1 budget at Monday’s regular meeting.

The proposed budget does not call for a mill levy increase for the county’s general fund. It does call for a .5-mill increase for Rural Fire District No. 1.

Under state law, the commission cannot increase the mill levy after the budget is published.

In the other business, the commission will discuss replacing a vehicle in the county appraiser’s office and honor the 2017 Fair Cookie Jar.

Mondays’s commission meeting is set for 5 p.m. at the County Administrative Center.