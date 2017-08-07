🎥 Rep. Marshall meets with TX , MN ag producers before starting 2018 Farm Bill KS tour

I am coming off of great House Ag Committee Listening Sessions in Texas and Minnesota. Click the links to read more about each stop. At these stops, we talked to producers, manufacturers and many from the agriculture industry about what they want to see in the 2018 Farm Bill.
I will have a lot more to say about these sessions in the near future, but I am bringing a lot of what I heard about cotton, corn, manufacturing and more with me as my team and I embark on our Farm Bill Listening tour across the state.
It is truly an honor to sit on the House Ag Committee, and hearing the stories of those (not just from Kansas) impacted by the farm bill gave each of us a greater appreciation for the work we are beginning!
Chase Co. Farm Bill Listening Tour Stop
Friday, Aug. 18, 11:30 a.m.
Symphony in the Flint Hills Gallery, 331 Broadway St., Cottonwood Falls
Rice Co. Farm Bill Listening Tour Stop
Friday, Aug. 18, 6 p.m.
Studio 96, P.O. Box 283, Sterling
Gray Co. Farm Bill Listening Tour Stop
Monday, Aug. 21, 8 a.m.
Stauth Memorial Museum, 111 N Aztec St., Montezuma
Morton Co. Farm Bill Listening Tour Stop
Monday, Aug. 21, 12 p.m.
Morton County Civic Center, 400 Orchard St., Elkhart
Greeley Co. Farm Bill Listening Tour Stop
Tuesday, Aug. 22, 7:30 a.m. (MST)
Greeley Co. Extension Pavilion, 1001 Ingalls St., Tribune
Cheyenne Co. Farm Bill Listening Tour Stop
Tuesday, Aug. 22, 12 p.m.
Bird City American Legion, 109 West Bressler, Bird City
Sheridan Co. Farm Bill Listening Tour Stop
Tuesday, Aug. 22, 3 p.m.
Bowen Scout House, 11th St., Hoxie
Smith Co. Farm Bill Listening Tour Stop
Tuesday, Aug. 22, 7 p.m.
County Courthouse, basement meeting room, 218 S Grant PO Box 273, Smith Center
Ottawa Co. Farm Bill Listening Tour Stop
Wednesday, Aug. 23, 8 a.m.
Ottawa County Courthouse, basement meeting room, 307 N. Concord St., Minneapolis
Reno Co. Farm Bill Listening Tour Stop
Saturday, Aug. 26, 8 a.m.
Haven Community Building, 215 S Reno St., Haven
