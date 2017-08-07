Hays Post

🎥 Community Assistance Center seeks info on another dumping incident

The Community Assistance Center in Hays has reported another case of dumping at the local aid agency.

Furniture was dumped at the 208 E. 12th location at about 2 p.m. Thursday, according to co-director Laurie Mortinger.

The incident — the third in the past several weeks — was captured on security video and reported to the Hays Police Department. Anyone with information is asked to call the HPD at (785) 625-1030.

Mortinger said dumping at the center and other aid agencies is becoming a persistent problem.

Mortinger stressed that the Community Assistance Center does, in fact, accept donations of furniture and other items — so long as it is in good condition and clean.

She asked anyone wishing to donate first call (785) 625-9110 to make an appointment.

“It needs to be in pretty good condition before we can take it. Clients don’t want dirty furniture,” Mortinger said. “Call first. Make arrangements for us to look at it or put it in the warehouse.”

  • problem solver

    As this seems to be a persistent problem, maybe they should put a fence up.

    • Frustrating

      I disagree. They have signs. Truly, why should an owner have to do anything more? It is the rest of the world that has the problem with respect and responsibility when it comes to other’s property. Very sad that your first piece of advice is for the Owner to spend more money so that rude and inconsiderate people aren’t given the opportunity to ignore rules. That doesn’t make any sense to me. Besides that, go ahead and put up a fence. Would you like to guess what the non-rule following people would do? Yes, they are going to place the furniture next to the fence.

      My suggestion would be to encourage others to follow rules.

  • Larry

    That good looking truck shouldn’t be too hard to track down!!