Win the Chicken Soup book “Inspiration for Teachers” with 99 KZ Country

We are giving away the Chicken Soup for the Soul book “Inspiration for Teachers.”

Listen to Theresa Trapp Monday, August 7 – Friday, August 11, 2017 for chances to call 785-628-2995 and win a book.

No age requirement to win.

Winners will need to pick up their books at the KZ Country Studio, 2300 Hall, Hays, KS within 30 days of winning.

Remember, one win per household per 30 days!

Teachers inspire students every day, and this new collection provides some much-needed inspiration for these dedicated educators. With great stories about teaching from teachers and stories of thanks from students, Chicken Soup for the Soul: Inspiration for Teachers makes for a great teacher gift all year round!

Teachers will love the book’s heartfelt, inspiring, and humorous stories from inside and outside the classroom. Stories from teachers and students about their favorite memories, lasting lessons, and unforgettable moments will uplift and encourage any educator.

