Victoria First Care Clinic earns national recognition for patient-centered care

WASHINGTON — The National Committee for Quality Assurance announced that First Care Clinic of Victoria has received NCQA Patient-Centered Medical Home Recognition for using evidence-based, patient-centered processes that focus on highly coordinated care and long‐term, participative relationships.

The NCQA Patient-Centered Medical Home is a model of primary care that combines teamwork and information technology to improve care, improve patients’ experience of care and reduce costs. Medical homes foster ongoing partnerships between patients and their personal clinicians, instead of approaching care as the sum of episodic office visits. Each patient’s care is overseen by clinician-led care teams that coordinate treatment across the health care system. Research shows that medical homes can lead to higher quality and lower costs, and can improve patient and provider reported experiences of care.

“NCQA Patient-Centered Medical Home Recognition raises the bar in defining high-quality care by emphasizing access, health information technology and coordinated care focused on patients,” said NCQA President Margaret E. O’Kane. “Recognition shows that First Care Clinic has the tools, systems and resources to provide its patients with the right care, at the right time.”

To earn recognition, which is valid for three years, First Care Clinic demonstrated the ability to meet the program’s key elements, embodying characteristics of the medical home. NCQA standards aligned with the joint principles of the Patient-Centered Medical Home established with the American College of Physicians, the American Academy of Family Physicians, the American Academy of Pediatrics and the American Osteopathic Association.

“Recognition as a patient centered medical homes identifies the complete care that we provide to our patients. At First Care Clinic, we want to be the provider of choice, not just for acute care but for chronic care management and preventative care as well,” stated Bryan Brady, CEO.

First Care Clinic’s Hays location is also a certified Patient-Centered Medical Home. Both locations are certified at a Level III, which is the highest recognition.

To find clinicians and their practices with NCQA PCMH Recognition, visit http://recognition.ncqa.org.

— Submitted