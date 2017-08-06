Total solar eclipse to pass over Northeast Kansas

KDWPT

PRATT – A spectacle like none other is about to take place on Aug. 21 – the first total solar eclipse to cross the U.S. in almost 100 years. Visitors to the far northeast corner of the state will be in the path of totality, meaning they will get to witness the eclipse in its entirety, while viewers in the remaining parts of the Sunflower State will see a partial solar eclipse.

A number of people have inquired about camping at state fishing lakes and wildlife areas in the path of the eclipse. If you plan to get together with friends and family to view the spectacle from a Kansas Department of Wildlife, Parks and Tourism public lands property, here are a few tips to ensure your solar soiree goes off without a hitch:

-Remember that most state fishing lakes and wildlife areas are not equipped with the same amenities featured at state parks

-Set up camp in designated areas only

-Keep vehicles on maintained roads and parking lots

-Make sure four-legged companions are leashed

-Only light fires in fire rings and grills

-Bring (and use!) a trash bag for waste, as trash containers are not available on all premises

-While alcohol is permitted on some public properties, no alcohol is allowed at Atchison State Fishing Lake (SFL), Brown SFL, and Elwood and Burr Oak wildlife areas

For more information on public lands, visit ksoutdoors.com/KDWPT-Info/Locations.