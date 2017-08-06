Royals’ All-Star catcher Perez on DL with intercostal strain

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) – The Kansas City Royals have put All-Star catcher Salvador Perez on the 10-day disabled list with a strain on the right side of his chest.

Perez was injured on a swing in the sixth inning Friday. The five-time All-Star is hitting .278 with 21 home runs and 65 RBIs.

Manager Ned Yost says the worst-case scenario is Perez being sidelined for four weeks with the right intercostal strain, but he is hopeful it will be in the 10-to-14 days range. Yost says the club is expected to know more Monday about the extent of Perez’s injury when the swelling diminishes. The move is retroactive to Saturday.

Drew Butera, who entered Sunday hitting .250 with two home runs and nine RBIs in 92 at-bats, will do the majority of the catching in Perez’s absence.

The Royals recalled catcher Cameron Gallagher from Triple-A Omaha, where he was hitting .294 with five home runs. Gallagher was a 2011 second-round pick and will be making his major league debut.