Portion of Airbase Road to close this week for asphalt work

ELLIS CO.

The Ellis County Public Works Department is announcing that a cold in-place asphalt recycling project will take place beginning at the Commerce Parkway and Airbase Road intersection and commencing east on Airbase Road for two (2) miles ending at the Toulon Avenue and Airbase Road intersection.

This two (2) mile area of Airbase Road will be closed to through traffic beginning at 7:00 a.m. Monday, August 07, 2017 and will remain closed until the project is complete. The expected completion date is 2 to 3 working days from the start date of the project.

Motorists traveling in the affected closure area should use alternate routes of travel until the project is complete.

Please direct any questions to the Ellis County Public Works Department at 785-628-9455. Your cooperation during this project is appreciated.