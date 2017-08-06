Popular EWTN host to speak at annual banquet in Hays

Brian Patrick, a popular host of the Eternal Word Television and Radio Network will be the featured speaker at Divine Mercy Radio’s annual banquet from 6 to 9 p.m. Sept. 9 in the Little Theatre of Holy Family Elementary, 1800 Milner in Hays. His talk is titled, “Mercy in Motion.”

Patrick will talk about his personal experience of God’s mercy, a gift that has led to his becoming the most noted personalities at EWTN. Patrick will tell his story and also talk about some of the interesting people he has interviewed over the years.

“It will be a different talk than we’ve had in the past,” Donetta Robben, Executive Director of Divine Mercy Radio, said. “Brian Patrick will be entertaining, humorous and spiritually motivating. When we hear these personal stories, it makes us realize how God is working in our own lives.”

Currently Patrick is co-host of EWTN’s “Morning Glory,” which airs at 7 a.m. Monday through Friday on Divine Mercy Radio, KVDM in Hays and KRTT in Great Bend, both at 88.1 FM.

Tickets for the banquet are $45 if purchased before Aug. 15. After Aug. 15, the ticket price goes up to $50. The banquet includes hors d’oeuvres with wine or beer as well a full meal with a choice of chicken cordon bleu or a beef fillet and dessert. Tickets are available online at dvmercy.com, by calling the studio at 785.621.4110 or coming to Divine Mercy Radio at 108 E. 12th St. in Hays during office hours, which are 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.

— Submitted