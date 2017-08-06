Late rally lifts Merchants past Larks in NBC World Series semifinals

WICHITA, Kan. – In a game that lasted nearly eight hours due in part to a couple of rain delays of nearly five hours, it looked as if the Hays Larks were headed back to the NBC World Series title game for a second year in a row. After rallying from a 5-0 deficit, the Larks built a 9-5 lead after six innings over the Everett (WA) Merchants, but the runner-up of the Pacific International League rallied with three runs in the eighth to tie then one in the ninth to take the lead and beat the Larks 10-9 to advance to Sunday night’s title game at the NBC World Series.

Everett (25-17) struck for five in the third off Larks starter Alex Lopez, but the Larks answered with six in the bottom of the inning to take a 6-5 lead. Alex Weiss, who was named the tournament’s most inspirational player after battling back from testicular cancer, led off the big inning with a double. Jace Selsor, Jacob Boston, Colin Simpson and Nick Jones all drove in runs to close the gap to one. Clayton Rasbeary gave the Larks the lead on an infield single that glanced off the glove of Everett second baseman Kevin Olmstead in short right field and scored two runs.

The Larks added another run in the fourth after Jonathan Soberanes reached on a dropped third strike, stole second then scored on Jacob Boston’s two-out single to center.

The Larks plated two more in the fifth after back-to-back walks and a fielder’s choice on an Alex Weiss bunt loaded the bases. Nick Jones scored on a wild pitch and Clayton Rasbeary on a bases loaded walk to Trey Ochoa.

Everett started their comeback in the seventh after back to back walks and a single loaded the bases. Kent Hasler entered for the Larks and held the Merchants to one run. Hasler then gave up three straight hits which scored three runs with two outs in the seventh to close the gap to one.

Following a second rain delay that lasted a little over four hours, the Merchants took the lead on a Ty Holm single with two outs in the ninth off closer Tyler Starks. Starks suffered the loss (3-1) allowing one run on two hits over 1 1/3 innings.

Trevor Boone was hit by a pitch and Jonathan Soberanes reached on an infield single with two outs but Jace Selsor flied to center to end the game and the season for the Larks who finish third for the third time in six years at the NBC World Series.