Kansas man dies after hit by ATV

NEOSHO COUNTY- A Kansas man died in an ATV accident just after 8p.m. Saturday in Neosho County.

The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a Polaris ATV driven by Trustin L. Maurer, 21, Galesburg, was traveling up hill on private property at 7635 Pratt Road five miles south of Erie.

The driver turned the wheel as passenger Jonah L. DeMeritt, 21, Erie was trying to exit the vehicle.

The ATV rolled onto its right side and hit DeMeritt. He was transported to Via Christi in Pittsburg where he died. Maurer was not injured, according to the KHP.