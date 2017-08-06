Ellis County to benefit grant to Smoky Hills Public TV by ITC Great Plains

SHPTV

BUNKER HILL – ITC Great Plains has awarded Smoky Hills Public Television with a grant for $7,000 to support the station’s educational television and outreach programs.

The grant will provide educational resources to children in several Kansas counties. Through these funds books will be distributed to kids in Ellis, Ford, Pawnee, Rooks, Rush, Clark, Edwards, Hodgeman and Smith Counties.

“We want to thank ITC Great Plains for its generous support of Smoky Hills Public Television’s educational mission,” said Michael Quade, Smoky Hills Public Television General Manager.

ITC Great Plains, LLC is a transmission-only utility operating in the Southwest Power Pool region. The company currently operates approximately 470 circuit miles of transmission lines in Kansas and Oklahoma. ITC Great Plains maintains regional offices in Dodge City, Topeka and Wichita, Kansas; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma; and Little Rock, Arkansas. ITC Great Plains is a subsidiary of ITC Grid Development, LLC, a wholly-owned subsidiary of ITC Holdings Corp., the nation’s largest independent electric transmission company. ITC’s focus on transmission and grid expansion drives operational excellence and delivers superior value for customers, communities and other stakeholders.