Cloudy, cool Sunday

Sunday

Patchy drizzle before 8am. Areas of fog before 9am. Otherwise, cloudy, with a high near 78. North northeast wind 10 to 14 mph.

Sunday Night

Cloudy, with a low around 62. Northeast wind 6 to 10 mph.

Monday

A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1pm. Cloudy, with a high near 77. East northeast wind 5 to 8 mph.

Monday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61. East northeast wind 5 to 9 mph.

Tuesday

A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 76.

Tuesday Night

A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61.

Wednesday

A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 80.

Wednesday Night

A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62.

Thursday

Partly sunny, with a high near 82.