Cloudy, cool Sunday

Sunday
Patchy drizzle before 8am. Areas of fog before 9am. Otherwise, cloudy, with a high near 78. North northeast wind 10 to 14 mph.
Sunday Night
Cloudy, with a low around 62. Northeast wind 6 to 10 mph.
Monday
A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1pm. Cloudy, with a high near 77. East northeast wind 5 to 8 mph.
Monday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61. East northeast wind 5 to 9 mph.
Tuesday
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 76.
Tuesday Night
A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61.
Wednesday
A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 80.
Wednesday Night
A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62.
Thursday
Partly sunny, with a high near 82.