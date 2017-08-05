🎥: US in rare bull’s-eye for total solar eclipse

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — The U.S. is in a rare bulls-eye for the total solar eclipse coming up in two weeks.

It will be the first full solar eclipse in nearly a century to stretch coast to coast. It will also be the first in the Lower 48 states in 38 years.

The sun, moon and Earth will line up perfectly that Monday, turning day into night for a few minutes from Oregon to South Carolina. A partial eclipse will extend up through Canada and down to the top of South America.

The total eclipse on Aug. 21 will last just 1 1/2 hours as the lunar shadow sweeps across the country.