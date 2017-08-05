Sen. Pat Roberts to attend Kansas Ag Growth Summit

KDA

MANHATTAN — Senator Pat Roberts, chairman of the U.S. Senate Committee on Agriculture, Nutrition and Forestry, will be a special guest at the Kansas Governor’s Summit on Agricultural Growth on Thursday, Aug. 24, 2017 in Manhattan. Sen. Roberts has spent more than 30 years serving the needs of Kansas, and is a respected advocate for the agriculture industry. Kansas is fortunate to be represented by a leader of this caliber, and his support of the Ag Growth Summit emphasizes the importance of agricultural growth within the state.

Senator Roberts will join agriculture leaders from across the state at the second-annual event. The 2017 Summit will focus on sector-specific desired growth outcomes for 19 sectors of agriculture, ranging from beef and wheat to specialty livestock and unmanned aerial systems, as well as industry-wide topics that affect all sectors.

The Ag Growth Summit will take place on Thursday, Aug. 24, at the Manhattan Conference Center at the Hilton Garden Inn. Registration will begin at 8:00 a.m. and the program will run from 8:30 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. including a complimentary lunch. This year’s Summit will also include an evening social event on Wednesday, Aug. 23, beginning at 6:00 p.m. at the Stanley Stout Center on the north side of the K-State campus.

Participation in the Summit and the social is free and open to the public, but registration is requested. Please register by August 10 to guarantee lunch at the Summit and/or dinner at the social event. More information about the Summit, including a link to the registration site, can be found at agriculture.ks.gov/summit. If you have questions about the Summit, call KDA at 785-564-6700 or email Taylor.Fry@ks.gov.