Russell Community Theater announces auditions for The Ghost in the Meadow

RCT

RUSSELL–Open auditions for the Russell Community Theater production of The Ghost in the Meadow will be held August 8 and 9 from 7:00 to 9:00 p.m. Auditions will be held at The Gathering Place, 510 S. Front, Russell (inside the Russell Elks Lodge). Prepared audition materials are not required.

In The Ghost in the Meadow, two sisters have relocated from Manhattan to an old farm house in upstate New York. Soon after their arrival, they realize they may not be alone in the house. An old boyfriend drops in for a visit and after witnessing the strange occurrences, decides to recruit a psychic to try to calm the restless spirits. Based on the legend of The Blue Boy, this old fashioned thriller delivers plenty of chills with a liberal dose of tension-breaking comedy relief.

Roles are available for 4 adult women and 1 adult man. Production dates are Tuesday through Saturday, October 17-21, 2017. The Ghost in the Meadow, by Joe Simonelli, is presented by special arrangement with SIMONELLI PRODUCTIONS. For more information contact RCT at 785-483-4057.

Russell Community Theater is a non-profit theater company in Russell, Kansas. The sole purpose of RCT is to produce theater for the community and the surrounding area. Completely volunteer-driven, RCT is supported financially solely through ticket admissions and gifts from those supportive of community theater. Since its inception in 1986, RCT has presented 90 full-scale theatrical productions.