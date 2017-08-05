Partly sunny, breezy Saturday chance of showers

Today
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 9am. Partly sunny, with a high near 91. South southeast wind 10 to 15 mph.
Tonight
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 4am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. East wind 7 to 11 mph becoming north after midnight.
Sunday
Mostly cloudy, with a high near 79. North wind 9 to 11 mph.
Sunday Night
A 10 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.
Monday
A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 76. East northeast wind 5 to 9 mph.
Monday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 60.
Tuesday
Mostly cloudy, with a high near 74.
Tuesday Night
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 59.
Wednesday
Partly sunny, with a high near 80.