Partly sunny, breezy Saturday chance of showers

Today

A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 9am. Partly sunny, with a high near 91. South southeast wind 10 to 15 mph.

Tonight

A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 4am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. East wind 7 to 11 mph becoming north after midnight.

Sunday

Mostly cloudy, with a high near 79. North wind 9 to 11 mph.

Sunday Night

A 10 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

Monday

A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 76. East northeast wind 5 to 9 mph.

Monday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 60.

Tuesday

Mostly cloudy, with a high near 74.

Tuesday Night

A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 59.

Wednesday

Partly sunny, with a high near 80.