Hays Water $mart Landscape awards presented to homeowner, business owner

Two Hays residents were recently recognized by the city for their work in implementing water-conserving turf and landscaping on their properties.

The Hays Beautification Committee and the city of Hays implemented a program called the Water $mart Landscape Awards last year. The principles of the program include planning and design, low-water use plants, practical turf areas, efficient irrigation, soil amendment, use of proper mulch and maintenance.

Winners of the 2017 Water $mart Landscape Awards are Laura and Ryan Hafner for their residential property at 4412 Larned Circle and Dr. Don Tillman of Great Plains Dermatology for his business property at 2708 Sternberg Drive.

Chris Smith, superintendent of parks, showed pictures of the Hafner’s lawn during a presentation at the July 27 Hays city commission meeting.

“Laura’s front yard has an excellent stand of buffalo grass. She’s got drought-resistant perennial plants, all low-water use and basically native to this area. They do really well in our climate. She has switch grass and yarrow in there, some black-eyed Susans, a really nice lawn that’s well-designed. We appreciate the effort you put into it,” Smith told Laura Hafner.

“For a business location, it’s very impressive,” Smith said of Great Plains Dermatology’s landscaping pictures. “Dr. Tillman has implemented all kinds of water conservation efforts. It’s excellent landscaping and excellent choice of plants.”

Smith showed pictures of the business award winner which has buffalo grass planted throughout the landscape with several large decorative rock features.

Limestone recognition markers were presented by Mayor Shaun Musil to Hafner and Tillman.

Nominees must be within the city limits of Hays, the landscape must be visible to the public and must be installed, established and maintained for at least one full year. All nominations received are reviewed and voted upon by the Hays Beautification Committee at their June meeting.