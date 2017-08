The newly formed Cottonwood Extension District, made up of Barton and Ellis counties, is seeking applicants for an Extension horticulture agent. A bachelor’s degree with knowledge of horticulture sciences is required. See www.ksre.k-state.edu/jobs/ for responsibilities, qualifications and application procedure. Application deadline is August 18.

Call the Cottonwood District Hays office at 785-628-9430 or the Great Bend office at 620-793-1910 for more information.