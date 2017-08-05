2017 Gorham Street Dance scheduled for this month

GORHAM — There will be music, food and fun at the annual Gorham Street Dance.
The event, hosted by the Gorham Community Foundation, is scheduled for 6 p.m. to midnight Saturday, Aug. 12, at Gorham City Park.
Barbecue meals will begin at 6 p.m. for $6, with children five and younger free.
Featured bands include Flat Spin and Buckner Creek Band. Entry fee is $5, with children five and younger admitted free.
Other activities include bounce houses, a small train ride and children’s activities.
All proceeds benefit the Gorham City Park.