2017 Gorham Street Dance scheduled for this month

GORHAM — There will be music, food and fun at the annual Gorham Street Dance.

The event, hosted by the Gorham Community Foundation, is scheduled for 6 p.m. to midnight Saturday, Aug. 12, at Gorham City Park.

Barbecue meals will begin at 6 p.m. for $6, with children five and younger free.

Featured bands include Flat Spin and Buckner Creek Band. Entry fee is $5, with children five and younger admitted free.

Other activities include bounce houses, a small train ride and children’s activities.

All proceeds benefit the Gorham City Park.