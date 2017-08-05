2 Kansas men dead after head-on pickup crash

WILSON COUNTY – Two Kansas men died in an accident just before 3p.m. Friday in Wilson County.

The Kansas Highway Patrol a 1996 Chevy pickup driven by David E. 82, Fredonia, was westbound on Kansas 47 one mile east of Altoona.

The pickup travelled left of center into the eastbound lane and hit a 2010 Ford F150 driven by Scotty L. Gober, 59, Erie, head-on.

Crites and a passenger in the Ford Olin H. Goins, 84, Thayer, were pronounced dead at the scene.

Gober was transported to the hospital in Chanute. All three were properly restrained at the time of the accident, according to the KHP.