This weekend’s Hays-area garage sales

Hays-area garage sales

Made possible by our sponsors: Coldwell Banker Executive Realty, Midwest Energy, Nex-Tech Wireless, Northwestern Printers and RE/MAX Pro.

Scroll to the bottom for a map of garage sale locations. Hays Post offers FREE garage sale listings weekly. Having a sale next weekend? Click HERE for details.

Address: 2300 Fort Street, Hays

Items for sale: Vintage toys, hats, jewelry, yearbooks, dolls, coins, furniture, sewing machine, bb and FB cards, belt buckles, power rider exerciser, trophies, snow babies, and. Beautiful glassware.

Aug 3, Thurs., 1:00 to 8:00. Aug. 4,Fri.,, 10:00 to 8:00, Aug 5, Sat., 8:00 to 11:00

——————–

Address: 1108 10th, Victoria

Items for sale: I will be having a garage sale on Saturday August 5th in the double garage. There will be a lot of crafting supplies will patterns fabric yarn and puzzles and some misc. 7:30am – 1pm

August 5th 7:30am-1pm

——————-

Address: 817 Washington, Ellis, KS

Items for sale: GARAGE SALE – 817 Washington, Ellis, KS (Old Wiesner Antique Building) Fri, Aug. 4, 2pm-6pm and Sat, Aug. 5, 9am-11am. Antiques, Baby Items, Clothes, Household items, and much more. Bag of clothes for $1.

Fri, Aug. 4 at 2pm-6pm and Sat, Aug. 5 9am-11am

——————–

Address: 1900 Marshall Rd, Hays

Items for sale: Shelving, bedding, small appliances, vintage glassware, small kitchen utensils, Wagner paint system,, lighting, clarinet, cartopp carrier, prom dresses, and many smalls

August 5 between 7:30 and noon

———————

Address: 1804 S. Sternberg Ct., Hays

Items for sale: Large Multi-family Garage Sale!

Kids clothes and shoes (boy and girl size 0-5): Gymboree, Gap, Ralph Lauren, Old Navy, etc. (many with tags); Teen clothes (Hollister, American Eagle, Aero, Maurices, etc. (all sizes); kids toys (ride-on, stuffed animals, etc.); kids bikes; women’s jeans (Miss Me; BKE, etc.); crib sets (Pottery Barn and Skip Hop); Home Décor; holiday; some furniture; and much more…

Friday, 12-6

———————

SUBMIT your free garage sale listing where it will be SEEN! Deadline is noon each Wednesday, but, hey, we’re flexible here at Hays Post. Click HERE to submit your weekend garage sale.