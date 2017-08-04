Sunny, warm Friday

Today Mostly sunny, with a high near 82. East northeast wind 5 to 11 mph becoming south southeast in the afternoon.

Tonight A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63. South southeast wind 9 to 11 mph.

A warm start to the weekend will be followed by a chance for thunderstorms with a cold front Saturday night and cooler temps. #kswx pic.twitter.com/D1MvGrNMK6 — NWS Dodge City (@NWSDodgeCity) August 4, 2017

Saturday A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 91. South southeast wind 9 to 14 mph.

Saturday NightA 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. East wind 7 to 11 mph becoming north northeast after midnight.

SundayA 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 81. North northeast wind around 9 mph.

Sunday NightA 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62.

MondayA 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 77.