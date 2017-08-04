Row Crop Roundup is theme for field day in Hays

Row crops, including the latest research into crop selection, tillage and pest management, will take center stage at the K-State Agricultural Research Center’s Row Crop Roundup Fall Field Day in Hays Aug. 23.

The day starts with registration at 9 a.m. and the program beginning at 9:30 a.m. The center is at 1232 240th Ave. in Hays. A complimentary lunch will be served.

Field tours include:

Occasional Tillage in Long-Term No-Till

Management of Sugarcane Aphid in Sorghum

Indoor presentations include:

Sorghum Early Planting: Perspectives and Challenges

Managing Palmer Amaranth in Corn and Sorghum

Crop Selection Considerations in West-Central Kansas

Sorghum vs. Corn vs. Soybean: Economic Returns in a Challenging Market

Selection of Wheat Varieties: Lessons from the 2017 Harvest

More information is available at www.hays.k-state.edu or by calling 785-625-3425.